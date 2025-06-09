Enjoy Up To 15% Discount On Soundcloud Promotion Services With World Music Day Sale

MENAFN - IssueWire) Music artists early wait for World Music Day every year to celebrate the day with fans and other music lovers. Now, gain up to 15% off on SoundCloud Promotion Services.

Brighton, Colorado Jun 8, 2025 (Issuewire ) - World Music Day is celebrated 21st of June every year to embrace the dynamic music culture all around the world. Taking this opportunity to empower global music artists, the Music Promotion Club is offering a big opportunity to secure up to 15% discount on the SoundCloud Promotion Services . Starting from June 8 , the World Music Day Sale will be active till June 15 , offering one week of highly affordable promotional services. The discount is applicable to all kinds of promotional services for SoundCloud offered by the company; including the custom packages.

Music Promotion Club offers a handful of promotional services for music artists on SoundCloud to help them find a suitable one that fits within their budget and also helps to fulfill their promotional needs. There are a total of four different packages offered by the agency in general which are specially designed to cater to the needs of all kinds of music artists regardless of their music style, genre, and creations. Its diversified promotional network can help to find relevant audiences from credible sources which improves the SoundCloud profile's visibility in the competitive market. It is especially helpful for emerging artists who are short on their promotional budget but in greater need of popularity in the industry.

The first package offered by the company is called SoundCloud Marketing Package which allows gaining around 130+ Likes, 70+ Reposts, and around 13K - 14K+ listeners based on the genre and creative style of the artist. This package is perfect for beginners who are trying to develop a listener base on SoundCloud. Similarly, there is the SoundCloud Marketing Weekly Pack which offers even greater benefits and can be available as a weekly recurring option. The weekly packages are specially designed to offer 15% more listeners . There is also the SoundCloud Promotion Package which can offer up to 31K - 32K+ listeners along with a huge among of likes, reposts as well as web traffic, and online engagement to pave a route of success. Last but not least, there is the SoundCloud Promotion Weekly Package which is another weekly package with premium benefits. Here music artists can gain up to 36K - 37K+ listeners along with more than 260 reposts and 300 likes. With the help of the World Music Day Sale, music artists can now gain a 15% discount on all of these packages.

Catering to the unique needs of singers, rappers, and music producers; the Music Promotion Club also offers Music Promotion Custom packages where music artists can gain a 10% discount on their campaign bundle. The custom packages help to gain the benefits of organic play promotion, content marketing , social media marketing as well as music website creation, which is considered to be the greatest need for the rising music artists. Let's celebrate World Music Day with the Music Promotion Club and avail of up to 15% off the SoundCloud promotion packages. Grab this opportunity and witness the change in your music career.

