Palestine Liberation Organization: Madleen Detention Is Organized Act Of Piracy


2025-06-09 05:06:53
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, June 9 (KUNA) -- The Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) on Monday described the Israeli attack on the Madleen ship in the Mediterranean, and the detainment of all activists on board as an organized act of piracy that reflects the nature of the right-wing occupation government.
"Intercepting Madleen at sea and preventing it from delivering aid to our people, constitutes organized state terrorism and a flagrant violation of international law," PLO's Palestinian National Council Chairman Rawhi Fattouh said in a press statement on Monday.
"This criminal attack is a new crime added to the occupation's long record of violations."Fattouh added.
He stressed that the ongoing blockade is leading to a real humanitarian catastrophe, killing dozens of children and elderly people and deepening the suffering of more than two million people who have been trapped in the Gaza Strip for many years.
Fattouh called on all free people around the world, including parliamentarians, intellectuals, activists, and humanitarian organizations, to take immediate and effective action to break the unjust blockade imposed on Gaza.
He called on the international community, the United Nations, and human rights organizations to assume their responsibilities to immediately release the kidnapped people in solidarity with freedom and justice, guarantee freedom of humanitarian work, and lift the siege on the occupied Palestinian territories. (end)
