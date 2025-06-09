403
Delhi's Court Allows Tahawwur Rana One-Time Phone Call To Family Seeks Health Report Of 26/11 Accused
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Delhi's Patiala House Court has granted 26/11 Mumbai terror attack accused Tahawwur Rana permission to make a one-time phone call to his family, which will be conducted in strict adherence to jail rules and under the supervision of a senior Tihar jail official.
The court has also directed jail authorities to submit a detailed status report on Rana's health within 10 days, reported ANI.
(This is a developing story. Keep checking for more updates)
