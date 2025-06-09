Nagaland State Lottery Result Today (June 9, 2025): Check Dear Dwarka, Blitzen, Finch Winning Numbers
Lottery enthusiasts across India are tuning in today as the Nagaland State Lottery releases its much-awaited results for three major daily draws: Dear Dwarka Morning (1 PM), Dear Blitzen Evening (6 PM), and Dear Finch Night (8 PM). Each of these draws carries a grand first prize of Rs 1 crore.
These results are part of the legally sanctioned lottery system operating across 13 Indian states, including Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam.
Live updates: Dear Lottery Sambad Results
Players can check the latest winning numbers for all three draws on the official lottery websites - nagalandlotteries, lotterysambad, and nagalandlotterysambad. The winning numbers are updated in real-time, offering quick access for ticket holders.
Prize structure:
- 1st Prize: Rs 1 crore 2nd Prize: Rs 9,000 3rd Prize: Rs 450 4th Prize: Rs 250 5th Prize: Rs 120 Consolation Prize: Rs 1,000
Daily draw timings:
- Dear Morning Draw – 1:00 PM
- Dear Evening Draw – 6:00 PM Dear Night Draw – 8:00 PM
How to check results:
- Visit any of the official Nagaland lottery websites. Click on the "Lottery Sambad Result" section. Locate the correct draw date and title (e.g., "Dear Dwarka"). Click on "Today Result View."
Match your ticket number against the published results.
How to claim your winnings:
Winners must:
- Download the official claim form from the Nagaland State Lottery website. Submit the filled form, a valid ID, and a copy of the winning ticket. For prizes exceeding Rs 10,000, claims must be submitted to the Nagaland Lottery Office in Kolkata in accordance with official rules.
Weekly draw schedule:
The Nagaland State Lottery runs a rotating set of uniquely named draws every day:
- Monday: Dear Dwarka, Dear Blitzen, Dear Finch Tuesday: Dear Godavari, Dear Wave, Dear Goose Wednesday: Dear Indus, Dear Hill, Dear Pelican Thursday: Dear Mahanadi, Dear Lake, Dear Sandpiper Friday: Dear Meghna, Dear Mountain, Dear Seagull Saturday: Dear Narmada, Dear River, Dear Stork Sunday: Dear Yamuna, Dear Sea, Dear Toucan
Legal Disclaimer:
