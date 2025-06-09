United Airlines Pauses Elon Musk's Starlink In Regional Jets Over Static Glitches - Retail Traders Eye Rival Providers

United Airlines (UAL) has reportedly turned off Starlink Wi-Fi access in several aircraft due to static interference.

The company said it has started working with Elon Musk-headed Starlink to address“a small number of reports” about the problem, which isn't a flight-safety issue, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal.

United reportedly said similar problems are widespread with any new in-flight internet provider. In previous instances, newly installed antennas have caused issues with aircraft radio communications.

According to the report, the Starlink-equipped regional aircraft operate with Wi-Fi turned off until the issue is resolved.

The airline reportedly said,“We expect the service to be back up and running on these aircraft soon."

United had signed the deal with Starlink, the largest ever agreement with the Musk-headed company in the aviation industry, last September. The airline plans to outfit its two-cabin regional fleet with Starlink Wi-Fi by the end of this year, before eventually equipping its entire fleet.

The company stated that the fix will be deployed during routine maintenance and doesn't anticipate any impact on flight schedules.

Starlink, a unit of SpaceX, has signed similar agreements with Hawaiian Airlines and Air France as part of its push into aviation.

Musk has said that SpaceX's revenue will reach nearly $16 billion in 2025 despite concerns over NASA budget cuts.

The reports of the Wi-Fi shutdown emerged amid an online feud between U.S. President Donald Trump and his one-time close aide, Musk.

One retail investor of Starlink's rival, AST Spacemobile, suggested the company could step in and set up a call with United.

United Airlines stock has fallen 13.4% this year.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.