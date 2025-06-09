Streetleaf Illuminates Babcock Ranch, Bringing Solar-Powered Streetlights To The Hometown Of Tomorrow, Further Broadening The Community's Sustainability Focus And Resilience

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Tampa, Florida, June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Streetleaf , the leading provider of solar-powered streetlight services in the United States, today announced that the company is now illuminating six public parks at Babcock Ranch – America's first solar-powered town located in Southwest Florida. Babcock Ranch's dedication to sustainability and resilience aligns with Streetleaf's focus on providing resilient infrastructure options. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in Streetleaf's mission to provide a renewable energy alternative to traditional on-grid services for forward-thinking communities in Florida and across the country.

“At Babcock Ranch, our goal is to lead the way in sustainable development and key partners like Streetlfeaf, with their incredible expertise in solar street lighting, are an important part of making that possible,” said Syd Kitson, Chairman and CEO of Kitson & Partners, developer of Babcock Ranch. "Streetleaf's innovative approach aligns perfectly with our commitment to building a community that sets new standards for sustainability, innovation and resilience.”

The partnership between Babcock Ranch and Streetleaf will roll out in four phases. The first phase began and was completed in the fall of 2024, and the other three are planned by the end of 2025. There are 110 Streetleaf streetlights currently installed and illuminating The PKWY at Babcock Ranch, an expansive collection of six interconnected public parks. These include Bluebird Park, Hillcrest Park,The Lagoon, Explorers Park, Bark Park and Palmetto Park. Streetleaf provides the installation, lighting, routine maintenance, and 24/7 monitoring. Each light also has the ability to attach security cameras for safety and banners for social purposes to each of the poles, all while still maintaining wind ratings.

“Babcock Ranch is known for its forward-thinking sustainability and resilience, and we are honored to be their streetlighting provider,” stated Liam Ryan, CEO of Streetleaf.“This highlights the need to meet the demand for sustainable living solutions, and storm resilient infrastructure especially in Florida.”

Babcock Ranch is recognized as a Shine on Florida community. This is a statewide program hosted by Streetleaf to encourage local leaders and businesses to install Streetleaf's hurricane resilient streetlights for safety and light in advance of the upcoming hurricane season.

ABOUT STREETLEAF

Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, Streetleaf specializes in integrating modern, renewable technology into communities through one of the most essential yet often-overlooked features-streetlights. Since its founding in 2019, Streetleaf has installed over 10,000 lights across the country, from Florida to California, and is rapidly growing to meet the rising demand for resilient, sustainable solutions. Streetleaf uses high-quality, dependable and proprietary hardware, software, and service to partner with land developers, builders, municipalities, utilities, and HOAs to create safer, greener communities. A carbon-neutral certified company, Streetleaf is also Darksky approved, and has offset more than 4 million pounds of CO2 and counting. Learn more at . To learn more about Shine On Florida visit /shine-on-florida .

Hillcrest Park in Babcock Ranch is one of six parks where Streetleaf's solar-powered streetlights are currently installed. Bluebird Park in Babcock Ranch is one of six parks where Streetleaf's solar-powered streetlights are currently installed.

