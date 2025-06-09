Amy Hayes Joins The Jacob D. Fuchsberg Law Firm, Strengthening Civil Rights & Medical Malpractice Team

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Jacob D. Fuchsberg Law Firm, LLP announces the addition of Amy Hayes as an associate attorney, effective April 17, 2025, strengthening the firm's medical malpractice and civil rights practice areas. Hayes brings extensive experience in securities litigation, civil rights advocacy, and a commitment to serving individuals who have suffered from medical negligence and civil rights violations.Born in Buffalo, New York, Hayes previously represented union retirement funds in securities litigation, holding corporate actors accountable in cases involving contaminated baby formula and product safety issues.A graduate of Harvard Law School, Hayes participated in the Health Law and Policy Clinic and International Human Rights Clinic. She also clerked with the Honorable Jane Restani at the Court of International Trade and has authored children's books on civic topics.“My passion has been to work with individuals and improve their lives,” Hayes said.“I have seen how the quality of medical care truly affects the outcomes a person can have, and I am thrilled to be embarking on a career that focuses on client connection and support.”Since joining the firm, Hayes has been actively involved in complex medical malpractice cases, working alongside experienced partners to analyze medical records and develop case strategies. The firm's collaborative approach provides associates with direct access to seasoned partners for mentorship and case consultation.“Every case involves serious, often tragic, experiences for our clients,” Hayes noted.“Yet, as I work with clients, I see their resilience and strength. Listening to people fighting for justice, I've learned that law can exist not only as an avenue for justice, but as a way of providing closure for those who have been wronged.”Hayes has already begun meeting with clients in cases involving undetected cancers, ignored strokes, and children with permanent disabilities caused by medical negligence. Her approach emphasizes both zealous legal representation and compassionate client care.The firm's commitment to mentorship and professional development was a major factor in Hayes's decision to join.“The firm has built in regular meetings so that cases can be discussed openly,” she explained.“Partners are dedicated to creating a firm culture where associates receive mentorship and constant training, while clients receive the best advocacy possible.”Jacob D. Fuchsberg Law Firm continues to expand its capacity to serve clients throughout New York in medical malpractice, personal injury, and civil rights cases.About Jacob D. Fuchsberg Law Firm, LLP:The Jacob D. Fuchsberg Law Firm, LLP is a leading personal injury and civil rights law firm dedicated to representing victims of negligence, medical malpractice, and civil rights violations. With decades of experience, the firm has established a strong record of securing justice for clients throughout New York and beyond.

