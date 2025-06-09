Series Of Religious Lectures Held For Tamil-Speaking Community Highlighting Ethical, Spiritual Values

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Ahead of the blessed days of Dhul-Hijjah - days that are considered the best of the year in Islam - Sheikh Abdulla Bin Zaid Al Mahmoud Islamic Cultural Center launched a meaningful series of religious lectures specially designed for the Tamil-speaking community.

These sessions aim to deepen the understanding of Islamic ethics and enhance the spiritual connection of individuals within the community during these virtuous days.

The lecture series focuses on nurturing righteousness (taqwa), maintaining fear and mindfulness of Allah in all situations, and remaining steadfast in one's faith and moral values, especially in today's world of constant challenges and moral shifts.

Each lecture is carefully crafted to inspire personal growth, encourage reflection, and provide practical guidance rooted in the teachings of the Qur'an and Sunnah.



Topics addressed in the series are diverse and relevant, touching upon essential aspects of contemporary Muslim life. These include managing daily ethical dilemmas, maintaining Islamic identity in non-Islamic societies, balancing faith with modern responsibilities, and building strong family and community bonds through Islamic principles.

By addressing the spiritual and moral needs of the Tamil-speaking population, the center seeks to promote a balanced, faith-driven lifestyle and help individuals make the most of these ten holy days. The initiative reflects the center's commitment to inclusivity, education, and spiritual upliftment, ensuring that language and cultural diversity become bridges to faith rather than barriers.