3D Printing Market Intelligence Report 2025: Expected To Surge From A $25B Market In 2024 To $74B By 2030 While Facing Challenges Amid Economic Uncertainties
In 2024, the 3D printing or additive manufacturing (AM) market was worth $25 billion, according to the analyst forecasts. By 2030, 3D printing will be a $74 billion industry, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20% between 2024 and 2030.
This report looks at the current 3D printing market as the industry tries to move from prototyping to mass manufacturing. It examines the latest technology, macroeconomic, and regulatory trends, 3D printing leaders and upcoming innovators, and what the industry will look like in the next five years.
The industry no longer needs to prove that 3D printing works; it must now establish its place in the manufacturing mix. The services segment of the industry will deliver the fastest growth as industry leaders expand their rapid prototyping and on-demand manufacturing services. Software will also be an important growth sector as companies accelerate their adoption of workflow automation tools. Automation enables companies to reduce the time and cost of the production cycle and improves the quality and repeatability of 3D-printed parts.
Global economic and geopolitical uncertainty has hit everyone's pockets, from consumers to corporations and investors. The 3D printing market is no different. In 2024, the industry experienced several bankruptcies, public delistings, and workforce layoffs. The 3D printing industry will continue to grow in the coming years. However, the transition to mass manufacturing will take longer as capital investments remain low and operating costs increase. The industrial 3D printing market will suffer the most, as it requires investment into current technologies to flourish.
Reasons to Buy
- Understand 3D printing's position in the overall manufacturing industry. Identify the benefits of 3D printing compared to traditional manufacturing methods. Learn the strengths and weaknesses of different 3D printing companies. Assess how the global macroeconomic outlook is impacting the 3D printing market.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary Players Technology Briefing Trends Industry Analysis Value Chain Companies Glossary Further Reading Thematic Research Methodology
Competitive Landscape
- 3D Control Systems 3D People 3D Systems 3DGBIRE 3DQue 3YourMind Additive Assurance AddUp Alstom AMFG AM-Flow AMT PostPro Ansys Arkema Aspect Biosystems Authentise Autodesk Bambu Lab Basetti (3D Trust) BASF BICO BIO INX Bright Laser Tech Carbon Cellbricks Therapeutics CollPlant Craftcloud Creality Cyfuse Biomedical Dassault Systemes Deloitte DyeMansion Dyndrite Elegoo Enovik EOS Eplus3D EY Farsoon Technologies Flashforge Fluicell Foldink Formlabs GE Aerospace (Colibrium Additive) GKN Gpainnova (DLyte) Graphite Henkel Hoganas HP Humabiologics iMaterialise Kongsberg Ferrotech Lumafield Lynxter MakeXYZ Markforged Materialise MedPrin Biotech Metalizz Nano Dimension Nikon (SLM Solutions) Onshape Optomec Oqton Organovo PostProcess Prellis Biologics Print&Go PrintBio Proto Labs Prusa Research PTC Quill Vogue Raise3D Regemat 3D RegenHU Regenovo Biotech Renfe Renishaw Rhinoceros RoosterBio Rosler (AM Solutions) Rousselot Sandvik Shapeways Siemens Solukon Stratasys Treatstock Trilantic (Quickparts) Trimble TurboCAD UltiMaker UnionTech Velo3D Viscofan Bioengineering Voxeljet Xometry Zortrax
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Replace Raises $2.1M To Advance AI-Powered Site Selection For Energy And Data Projects
- Cregis Debuts MPC Wallet & Payment Engine At TOKEN2049, Strengthening Middle East Market Strategy
- QTR Family Wealth Launches Independent RIA Firm, Deepening Commitment To Multi-Generational Entrepreneurs
- Americorp Investments To Bring US Parking Industry On-Chain With Casper Network
- Reppo Launches World's First Liquid Node Sale, Pioneering Decentralized Data Infrastructure
- Galaxy Ventures Backs RISE Chain, $8M Raised To Launch Fastest Zone For Real-Time Apps On Ethereum
CommentsNo comment