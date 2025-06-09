3D Printing Market Intelligence Report 2025: Expected To Surge From A $25B Market In 2024 To $74B By 2030 While Facing Challenges Amid Economic Uncertainties

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Intelligence: 3D Printing" report has been added tooffering.

In 2024, the 3D printing or additive manufacturing (AM) market was worth $25 billion, according to the analyst forecasts. By 2030, 3D printing will be a $74 billion industry, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20% between 2024 and 2030.

This report looks at the current 3D printing market as the industry tries to move from prototyping to mass manufacturing. It examines the latest technology, macroeconomic, and regulatory trends, 3D printing leaders and upcoming innovators, and what the industry will look like in the next five years.

The industry no longer needs to prove that 3D printing works; it must now establish its place in the manufacturing mix. The services segment of the industry will deliver the fastest growth as industry leaders expand their rapid prototyping and on-demand manufacturing services. Software will also be an important growth sector as companies accelerate their adoption of workflow automation tools. Automation enables companies to reduce the time and cost of the production cycle and improves the quality and repeatability of 3D-printed parts.

Global economic and geopolitical uncertainty has hit everyone's pockets, from consumers to corporations and investors. The 3D printing market is no different. In 2024, the industry experienced several bankruptcies, public delistings, and workforce layoffs. The 3D printing industry will continue to grow in the coming years. However, the transition to mass manufacturing will take longer as capital investments remain low and operating costs increase. The industrial 3D printing market will suffer the most, as it requires investment into current technologies to flourish.

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Players

Technology Briefing

Trends

Industry Analysis

Value Chain

Companies

Glossary

Further Reading Thematic Research Methodology

