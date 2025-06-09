Generali Hong Kong Introduces Lionachiever Elite With High Potential Returns1 And All-In-One Legacy Solutions

Generali Hong Kong announces the launch of LionAchiever Elite (the“Plan”), a new flagship whole life savings and life insurance plan that offers customers high potential returns1 with a short 2-year premium payment term, while also providing all-in-one legacy planning.

