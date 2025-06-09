MENA Blue Finance Think Tank Catalyses Action On Ocean Resilience And Blue Finance At UNOC3

MENA Blue Finance Think Tank group image

Tatiana Antonelli Abella, Co-Chair of MENA Oceans Summit and Founder of Goumbook

High-level event in Monaco launches region-first roadmap for regenerative blue economies and ocean health across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA)

MONACO, MONACO, June 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In the lead-up to the Third United Nations Ocean Conference (UNOC3), a high-level session convened at the Blue Economy & Finance Forum (BEFF) spotlighted the Middle East and North Africa (MENA ) region's growing leadership in advancing regenerative blue economies and unlocking innovative finance for ocean health.The MENA Blue Finance Leadership Think Tank, hosted by MENA Oceans, an Initiative by Goumbook in partnership with the UN Climate Champions Team, brought together global and regional leaders to explore how how ocean-positive finance can be mobilised and structured to drive both ecological restoration and economic resilience in MENA.Laying the Foundations for a Regenerative Ocean EconomyThe session featured the announcement of the MENA Blue Economies for Coastal Resilience (BEFCR) Programme by the MENA Oceans Initiative in strategic partnership with Earthna – Qatar Foundation. This programme aims to develop strategies for six key blue economy sectors including maritime transport and shipping, coastal development, sustainable fisheries and aquaculture, desalination and water, offshore energy and renewables, and coastal and marine tourism, to drive infrastructure and ecosystem resilience in MENA's coastal cities, and to help countries unlock the full potential of their ocean resources."Building regenerative blue economies requires shared intent, clarity of purpose, and collaborative frameworks that turn ambition into coordinated action. The BEFCR Programme is a starting point for connecting blue investment to ocean regeneration and resilience across MENA in a meaningful way,” said Goumbook founder Tatiana Antonelli Abella.“The launch of the BEFCR Programme reflects our shared conviction at Earthna that climate resilience in MENA's coastal cities must be rooted in both science and innovation. By aligning economic growth with ecosystem regeneration, we are paving new pathways for sustainable prosperity across the region,” said Dr. Gonzalo Castro de la Mata, Executive Director, Earthna Center for a Sustainable Future (Earthna), a member of Qatar Foundation.Financing the Future of Ocean Resilience in MENAWith keynotes by BEFF Co-Chairs Pascal Lamy and H.E. Ambassador Ilana Victory A Seid, discussions centred on laying the groundwork for regenerative blue economies in the region, and exploring how financial support can be mobilised and structured to sustain them. Leading ocean linked sectors across MENA were in focus as critical levers for ocean-positive growth.Global and regional experts affirmed the need for scientific leadership, community integration, traceability, and governance, and the potential for exploring catalytic capital and emerging public–private financing instruments. The panel also shared valuable insights into regional efforts - spanning marine tourism innovation, fisheries modernisation, and ecosystem restoration rooted in community livelihoods.With the MENA region positioning itself as an influential player in the global ocean economy, the session reinforced a collective understanding that the design and deployment of scalable financing solutions must be research-led, rooted in equity, and focused on measurable impact for ocean health and coastal resilience.For more information on Goumbook's presence at UNOC , please visit:

Mita Srinivasan

Market Buzz

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

X

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.