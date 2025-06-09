Turkmenistan And US Map Out Future Of Strategic Business Cooperation
During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on key areas of bilateral cooperation, including trade and economic relations, the fuel and energy sector, transport and communications, industry, agriculture, and high technologies.
The interlocutors also explored opportunities to intensify collaboration in important fields such as cybersecurity, green technologies, and education. Special emphasis was placed on the role of the Turkmenistan-USA Business Council in strengthening interstate relations and promoting business ties.
Minister Meredov reaffirmed the Government of Turkmenistan's commitment to expanding trade and economic cooperation with U.S. business organizations. Both sides highlighted the long-term positive contribution of American companies to the development of various sectors of the Turkmen economy.
The meeting concluded with mutual expressions of interest in the continued successful development of the partnership between Turkmenistan and the United States.
