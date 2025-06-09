LG Innotek Unveils World's First Automotive 5G Broadband Satellite Communication Module



High-speed, high-volume communication anywhere, anytime-enhancing safety and advancing autonomous driving capabilities.

SEOUL, South Korea, June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Innotek has unveiled the world's first Automotive 5G Communication Module with satellite connectivity, enabling high-speed communication anywhere, anytime.

LG Innotek (CEO Moon Hyuksoo, 011070) announced on June 9, 2025, that it has successfully developed the world's first 'Third-generation Automotive 5G Communication Module' that supports satellite communication over 5G broadband (NR-NTN, with a bandwidth of approximately 30MHz).

LG Innotek's 'Third-generation 5G Communication Modules' supporting 5G broadband satellite communication

The Automotive 5G Communication Module is a component installed inside a vehicle that enables data communication with network infrastructure, such as base stations and satellites, using 5G technology. It is an essential component for Software-Defined Vehicles (SDVs) and autonomous driving.

Previously, 5G communication modules with satellite connectivity operated on narrowband (NB-NTN) channels with a bandwidth of about 0.2MHz. With data transmission speeds limited to several hundred kilobits per second, such modules were suitable for only low-volume data applications, such as text messaging. Due to the limited capacity for high-volume data transmission, narrowband satellite communication modules have been unable to meet automakers' requirements for advanced autonomous driving.

LG Innotek's new ''Third-generation 5G Communication Module'supports 5G broadband satellite communication (NR-NTN). Even when disconnected from terrestrial base stations, the module maintains continuous communication via satellite, enabling the high-speed transmission and reception of large volumes of data over a broadband network from anywhere.

To develop this product, LG Innotek leveraged the world-class vehicular communication technologies that it has built up since 2005. The company possesses the capability to develop software optimized for vehicular communication as well as expertise in designing radio frequency (RF) circuits that minimize signal interference and antennas that enhance data communication efficiency.

Based on these capabilities, LG Innotek has demonstrated its technological leadership in the global vehicular communication module market by launching a series of innovative products, including the world's first 'First-generation Vehicle 5G Communication Module', the 'Second-Generation 5G-V2X Communication Module', and a 'Digital Key Solution'.

High-speed, high-volume communication anywhere, anytime-enabling safer and more advanced autonomous driving

LG Innotek's 'Third-generation 5G Communication Module' delivers data transmission speeds that are hundreds of times faster-reaching tens of megabits per second-than existing 5G satellite communication modules. Additionally, data transmission latency has been reduced from several seconds to just a few hundred milliseconds, significantly enhancing real-time communication capabilities.

This component enables vehicles to seamlessly send and receive large volumes of data-such as voice audio, images, and video-at high speeds anytime, anywhere, making advanced communication services a reality.

For example, even when a vehicle is in a remote area such as a desert or mountain or a region where the communication infrastructure has been damaged by an accident or natural disaster, high-speed communication can be maintained uninterrupted via satellite connectivity. Thus, in the event of an accident, emergency rescue requests and vehicle status information can be transmitted quickly, enabling prompt assistance and improving driver safety.

Moreover, the 'Third-generation 5G Communication Module' further enhances autonomous driving performance. With satellite connectivity, vehicles can transmit and receive precise location information from anywhere, and autonomous driving algorithms can be updated in real time, resulting in improved driving accuracy and safety.

Another key advantage is that the 'Third-generation 5G Communication Module' complies with international standards, allowing it to be widely adopted across various countries and vehicle models. The product adopts the latest 5G standard, Release 17, from the 3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP). Release 17 is the first international standard to extend 5G technology from traditional terrestrial networks to non-terrestrial networks, such as satellites.

The core of LG Innotek's Automotive Components Business, aiming to grow the vehicle communication module segment into approximately more than 800 million U.S. dollars business.

LG Innotek plans to begin mass production of its 'Third-generation 5G Communication Module' by the first quarter of 2026, aiming to accelerate the company's expansion in the global automotive communication module market. It is actively promoting the product to automakers in North America and Japan.

Byaeng kuk Yoo, head (senior vice president) of LG Innotek's Automotive Components Business Unit, said, "The vehicular communication module is a core business that will drive LG Innotek's automotive components segment, alongside automotive lighting. We are committed to developing vehicular communication modules into approximately more than 800 million U.S. dollars business by continuously introducing innovative components that deliver differentiated value to our customers."

According to industry experts, the number of cars equipped with 5G communication modules is expected to grow from 4 million in 2024 to 75 million by 2032, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 43%.

[Glossary]

1. NR-NTN (New Radio-Non-Terrestrial Network) : A 5G mobile communication network that uses low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites. By leveraging broadband frequencies, NR-NTN enables high-speed communication and the transmission of large volumes of data.

2. NB-NTN (Narrowband-Non-Terrestrial Network) : A 5G mobile communication network that typically uses high-altitude geostationary orbit (GEO) satellites. Operating on narrowband frequencies, NB-NTN supports the transmission of small amounts of data.

