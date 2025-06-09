Qatar Attracts Visitors With Vibrant Eid Al-Adha Festivities

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Sanaullah Ataullah | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: During the recent Eid Al-Adha holiday, Qatar witnessed a remarkable influx of visitors, especially from GCC countries, who flocked to the country to enjoy its festive ambience, engaging cultural programmes, and family-friendly entertainment offerings.

Tourist hotspots such as West Walk, Gewan Island, Cultural Village Foundation- Katara, The Pearl-Qatar, Souq Waqif, Old Doha Port, and Place Vendôme Mall became vibrant centres of celebration.

With activities catering to all age groups and cultural backgrounds, these venues offered a unique blend of tradition and modernity, reflecting Qatar's inclusive approach to public events.

According to Abdulaziz Al-Mohannadi, a tourism expert, Qatar has solidified its position as a leading destination for both domestic and regional tourism.

Speaking to Qatar TV recently, he said:“Qatar possesses tremendous tourism capabilities - whether it's luxury hotels, pristine beaches, or its desert terrain. In winter, people flock to the inland areas for camping and desert safaris, while in summer, the coastlines and marine tourism become more attractive as temperatures moderate.”

Al-Mohannadi further highlighted how holiday periods like Eid Al Adha present a golden opportunity for families to explore Qatar.



Souq Waqif to organize Hamba Exhibition for Indian mangoes

Adnan Sami, December Avenue, Gloc-9 to headline musical extravaganza in Doha

Resilient non-oil sectors to keep Qatar's economy afloat in 2025 World Cup Qualifiers: Qatar reach Tashkent ahead of Uzbekistan tie

Read Also

“Many people opt to stay in the country during short holidays. Regardless of their budget, whether modest or flexible, residents and visitors alike can find meaningful and joyful ways to spend time. The variety of experiences here is one of Qatar's greatest strengths.”

Visitors expressed heartfelt appreciation for the welcoming spirit and high-quality experiences they encountered.

Ali, a visitor from Saudi Arabia. said,“We saw so many beautiful things here. The kids had a great time, and every place we visited felt safe, fun, and well-organised.”

Nooh Al-Balousi from Oman noted:“It's not just about tourism. It's about unity. All the GCC countries are represented here, and we feel at home. The diversity here brings us together.” Many visitors remarked on the spirit of Eid in Qatar, where traditions from different cultures came together in harmony.

The rituals, colourful clothing, shared meals, and inclusive events created an atmosphere of celebration that transcended borders.

The success of the Eid Al-Adha celebrations also underscores Qatar's growing reputation as a cultural and tourism hub in the region. By combining modern infrastructure with rich traditions, the country continues to deliver world-class experiences that resonate with both locals and international visitors.

As the nation continues to invest in tourism development and public engagement, events like Eid Al-Adha 2025 reaffirm Qatar's ability to bring people together in joy, unity, and shared celebration.