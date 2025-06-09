Experts Advise People To Be Medically-Prepared Ahead Of Summer Travel, Holiday Season

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Fazeena Saleem | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: With the onset of the summer season and school holidays approaching, healthcare experts are advising travellers to take essential health precautions before setting off on their travels.

With proper planning and adherence to medical guidance, travellers can ensure a safe and enjoyable holiday season. Health professionals emphasise that proper preparation can prevent health emergencies and be helpful in case of an emergency or trauma.

Speaking to The Peninsula, a resident physician at the Emergency Department of Hamad Medical Corporation's (HMC) Hamad General Hospital, Dr. Aisha Al-Sada stressed the importance of being medically prepared when planning a holiday abroad.

“Travellers should ensure they are up to date with required vaccinations well ahead of their departure date. It's also important to be aware of any epidemic outbreaks or infectious diseases in the destination country,” Dr. Al-Sada said.

When preparing for travel, managing personal health is crucial - especially for those who rely on daily prescriptions, as Dr. Al-Sada says,“If individuals are on regular medications, they must carry an adequate supply to last through their entire trip.”

Travel insurance is increasingly becoming a mandatory requirement in many countries and Dr. Al-Sada highlighted the critical role of travel insurance in modern travel planning. It's an essential part of responsible and well-prepared travel.

“Although holidays are meant for leisure and relaxation, emergencies can happen at any time. Travel insurance ensures peace of mind and can make a significant difference when accessing healthcare services abroad in case of trauma or medical emergencies,” she added.

Offering guidance to families travelling with children, Chairman of Pediatrics and Director of the Pediatric Emergency Centres (PECs) at HMC, Dr. Mohammed Al Amri urged parents to be extra vigilant.

“Parents must prepare thoroughly based on their travel destination, including obtaining the necessary travel vaccinations,” Dr. Al Amri said.

“For certain destinations, preventive medication for diseases like malaria may be necessary.”

Dr. Al Amri also cautioned about the risks of travelling to countries with high temperatures, such as those in the Gulf region.“Children should not be exposed to the heat for prolonged periods. It's essential to keep them hydrated and under constant supervision,” he said.

To help travellers stay healthy while abroad, he shared practical tips on food and water safety and advised families to avoid street food, which can lead to food poisoning, and to ensure they consume clean, bottled water throughout their trip.

