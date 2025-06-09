Saipem Talks Next Steps In Caspian Energy Strategy (Exclusive)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Saipem is reaffirming its long-standing commitment to the Caspian and Central Asian region by positioning itself as a key partner in its sustainable development, said Ernesto Ferlenghi, the company's Country Manager for Romania, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Türkiye, in an interview with Trend .

"We've been working in Kazakhstan since 1995 and in Azerbaijan since 1996," he said. "Our involvement reflects a commitment to providing innovative, sustainable and technologically advanced solutions for complex energy projects".

Saipem has played a major role in several landmark energy developments. In Kazakhstan, the company was instrumental in the Kashagan oil field project, executed between 2009 and 2016. The project faced extreme environmental and technical challenges, from harsh weather conditions to shallow waters and frozen soils. Saipem managed the engineering, procurement, construction, and installation (EPCI) of offshore infrastructure, including 95 kilometers of underwater pipelines linking offshore platforms to onshore facilities.

"This was a record-breaking achievement," Ferlenghi said. "It included the longest pipeline shore pull in floating conditions, spanning 10 kilometers. It was executed in an isolated area with a very shallow profile, and significant attention was paid to environmental conservation".

In Azerbaijan, Saipem contributed to the development of the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) oil field and was awarded a contract for Shah Deniz Stage 2, one of the most ambitious gas field developments in the region.

Looking ahead, Saipem aims to support the region's energy transition with a suite of innovative technologies. "We are implementing energy efficiency improvements, process optimization, carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS), and hybridization of power generation systems," Ferlenghi explained.

Among Saipem's forward-looking projects is the production of blue ammonia using natural gas from the region. The process involves capturing CO2 with proprietary enzymatic technology and building environmentally sustainable plants to produce fertilizers. "This initiative addresses both climate change and food security, anticipating future population growth," the country manager added.