Slovakia To Block EU's Russia Sanctions If They Harm National Interests - Fico

The statement came after the Slovak parliament approved a resolution calling on the government not to support any new measures.

Fico said that Slovakia wanted to remain constructive within the bloc but described the resolution as a political tool with a clear message.

“If there is a sanction that would harm us, I will never vote for it,” the Prime Minister said during a press conference.

He added that he cannot support any measures that would stop the import of Russian fuel for Slovakia's nuclear power plants.

“I am interested in being a constructive player in the European Union, but not at the expense of Slovakia,” Fico said.

According to Ukrinform, on Thursday the Slovak parliament adopted a resolution obliging members of Prime Minister Robert Fico's cabinet to no longer vote internationally for the adoption of new sanctions and trade restrictions against Russia.

