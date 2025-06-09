Slovakia To Block EU's Russia Sanctions If They Harm National Interests - Fico
The statement came after the Slovak parliament approved a resolution calling on the government not to support any new measures.
Fico said that Slovakia wanted to remain constructive within the bloc but described the resolution as a political tool with a clear message.
“If there is a sanction that would harm us, I will never vote for it,” the Prime Minister said during a press conference.
He added that he cannot support any measures that would stop the import of Russian fuel for Slovakia's nuclear power plants.
“I am interested in being a constructive player in the European Union, but not at the expense of Slovakia,” Fico said.Read also: Nawrocki supports Ukraine but opposes EU entry for now
According to Ukrinform, on Thursday the Slovak parliament adopted a resolution obliging members of Prime Minister Robert Fico's cabinet to no longer vote internationally for the adoption of new sanctions and trade restrictions against Russia.
Photo: EPA/UPG
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- New CFD Broker Versus Trade Launches With Unique 'Asset-Vs-Asset' Product Offering
- Currency Goes Mobile-First With Brand-New App Available In Over 100 Countries
- Psy Develops First Trustless Bridge From Dogecoin To Solana
- Beer 2.0: The Meme Coin That's Brewing Something Bigger On Solana
- Reppo Launches World's First Liquid Node Sale, Pioneering Decentralized Data Infrastructure
- AKAS Launches Full-Chain Protocol To Redefine Decentralized Ownership And Governance
CommentsNo comment