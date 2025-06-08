Watch: Dubai Expat Surfs In High Heels While Raising Philippine Flag, Eating Cake

This Thursday, June 12, is the 127th Philippine Independence Day , and a Dubai-based surf queen and famous social media personality found a daring and creative way“to honour the vibrant Filipino community” in the UAE.

Wearing a neatly-pressed Filipiniana attire and high-heels, Polish expat Karolina Agata Sankiewicz –popularly known as Dubai's OG Surfer Barbie– used her wakesurfing skills to create two tribute videos: One is showing her waving the Philippine flag while surfing on Jumeirah Beach, followed by a second video showing her eating a popular Filipino pastry (Ube cake), while again, surfing.

Both videos generated nearly 62 million views two days after she posted them on Friday (June 6). And no, they're not AI-generated and not just for a stunt.

Speaking to Khaleej Times over the weekend, Karolina said:“I feel blessed and honoured for all the love I received on the two videos. I decided to surf with the Philippine flag as a tribute to my incredible team members, many of whom are from the Philippines. They are truly some of the kindest and most hardworking individuals I've ever met.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

“When they told me about the upcoming Philippine Independence Day, we knew we wanted to create something meaningful to honour their culture and community-especially here in the UAE, where the Filipino community is such a vibrant and essential part of society,” she added.

Then, everything fell into place. Karolina continued:“A friend of mine had recently travelled to the Philippines and brought back a beautiful, authentic Filipiniana dress, which we incorporated into the shoot. It was all part of our effort to celebrate Filipino heritage with sincerity and pride.”

Karolina said the two viral videos are actually just behind-the-scenes clips captured on a smartphone. The main video is currently being edited and will be released on June 11, ahead of Philippine Independence Day.“We're excited to share it with the world and show our appreciation for the Filipino people everywhere,” she added.

How they did it

The production team Karolina mentioned is composed of Richard Napenas (captain), Darryl James Mabale (surfing coach), Archie Manz (assistant/ surfing coach), Maryam Hedayat (videographer and photographer), who shot the main clip, and Hnin OO (assistant).

The entire video, shot on Friday (June 6), was taken in one go. Karolina shared:“I am a professional surfer and have been wakesurfing in high heels while multitasking for the last few years. I never fall in the water.”

“While my videos may appear effortless and easy on the eye, each one actually requires a great deal of preparation, coordination, and teamwork behind the scenes. What viewers see is just the final product of hours of planning and execution.

For this particular video, we wanted to do something truly special in celebration of Philippine Independence Day. I had a large custom-made Philippine flag created specifically for the shoot. It was printed in Sharjah and delivered to my house the night before filming. We also featured a traditional Filipino dessert-Ube cake-which I enjoyed while surfing, adding a playful and cultural touch to the video.”

Karolina said every detail was carefully considered – from making sure the clothes were properly ironed, to selecting two pairs of high heels, and preparing both a white and a full black wakesurf board to match different looks.

“It may seem glamorous, but once we're out in the ocean, we only have one chance to get each shot right-so preparation is everything,” she underscored, adding:“With so many moving parts, attention to detail is invaluable. This project is our heartfelt tribute to the Filipino community, especially those in the UAE, and we can't wait to share the full video with everyone.”

Who is Dubai's OG Barbie surfer?

Karolina is Polish-born content creator and entrepreneur currently based in the UAE, where she's been living for more than 12 years. Before moving to Dubai, she spent six years in Honolulu, Hawaii-an experience she said sparked her deep love and passion for the ocean and surfing.

She holds an MBA in International Business and, before diving into the world of surfing and content creation, she worked in the corporate world for more than 15 years. Her background includes positions in investment firms, the oil and gas sector, and family offices.

Three years ago, she discovered wakesurfing in Dubai, and she fell in love with the sport instantly. She said: "While others were out partying, I would be up at 5am every weekend to surf-it was my escape, my passion. I never imagined it would one day become my career or that my videos would reach millions around the world.”

Two years ago, she posted a playful video on TikTok showing her wakesurfing while carrying luxury shopping bags, applying makeup, and wearing sneakers. The next morning, she said, she woke up to 20 million views.

“That was the turning point. I realised this could be something bigger, and I started creating even more imaginative content-from surfing in glamorous gala gowns and towering high heels to holding an ironing board, a large Christmas tree, or even a TV,” she added.

As her videos gained popularity, luxury brands began to notice her and she collaborated with them. Just recently, Karolina was awarded at the World Influencers and Bloggers Awards (WIBA) during the Cannes Festival, where she was named Glamorous Sports Influencer of the Year 2025.

She said:“My life has completely transformed. What began as a passion has become a full-time career, and I'm blessed every single day to be able to do what I love-surfing, creating, and inspiring others to follow their own unique paths.”