Iran's Bushehr Nuclear Plant Delivers Major Fuel Savings Since 2013

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant in southern Iran has generated 72.4 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity from 2013 through March 20, 2025.

Data obtained by Trend from Nuclear Energy Production and Development Company shows that the plant's operation has prevented over 78,100 tons of emissions from entering the atmosphere and has saved nearly 19,300 million cubic meters of natural gas and more than 118 million barrels of crude oil.

The plant's first unit began operating in 2011 and was handed over to Iranian authorities by the Russian Atomic Corporation in 2013. Since then, it has produced a peak capacity of 1,000 megawatts. Total electricity generation at the site has surpassed 65 billion kilowatt-hours over the past decade.

Construction of the second and third units began in 2017 on a 50-hectare site. Once operational, each unit is expected to generate just over 1,057 megawatts. Their addition will further reduce reliance on fossil fuels, potentially saving up to 10 million barrels of oil and over 1.6 billion cubic meters of gas annually, while preventing 7 million tons of emissions from polluting the environment.

