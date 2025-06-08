Plane Carrying 20 People Crashes In Tennessee: US Authorities
Washington: A plane carrying 20 people crashed in the US state of Tennessee on Sunday, with some on board taken to hospital for injuries, according to state and federal officials.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol said on X that its troopers were assisting police "at the scene of a plane crash on Old Shelbyville Road" in the central Coffee County.
"Some have been airlifted to nearby hospitals. This is an active scene," it said, adding that more updates would follow.
Pictures on social media showed a small, white plane with its nose buried into the grass and its tail broken off behind it.
The Federal Aviation Administration said the plane was a de Havilland Canada DHC-6 Twin Otter, and that it "crashed shortly after departing Tullahoma Regional Airport in Tennessee around 12:45 pm local time (1745 GMT) on Sunday."
"Twenty people were on board. The FAA is investigating."
Local media reported that the crashed plane was used for skydiving expeditions.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Whale.Io Accelerating Towards TGE - Unveils“Wager & Earn” Campaign And Launches $WHALE Token Conversion
- Behavioural Prediction MCP Launches Today: Enabling Personalization For AI-Agents
- UGO Token Launches On Pancakeswap With Hybrid Model
- US-Based GEM Fund Commits $80 Million Investment To Vietnam's Leading Proptech Firm Meey Group
- No Limit Holdings Goes All In On Future $15 Trillion Digital Asset Industry With Closing Of Oversubscribed Fund
- FBS Leads The Way With The Best Trading Conditions 2025 Award
CommentsNo comment