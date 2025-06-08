Elon Musk's Dad Errol Calls Son's Trump Feud A 'Just A Small Thing', Predicts It'll Be Over Soon

MENAFN - Live Mint) Errol Musk, father of billionaire Elon Musk, described his son's recent public clash with President Donald Trump as a“mistake” and predicted that Trump would ultimately come out on top in the bitter dispute.

Errol Musk said the feud was fueled by stress and exhaustion.“They've been under a lot of stress for five months. And it gives them a break. You know, they've had to get rid of all the opposition, try and put the country back on track, and do normal things and so forth,” he told Russian media, as per daily newspaper Izvestia.

Errol added,“They're very tired and stressed. And so you can expect something like this. It's not unusual.”

'Trump will prevail'

The elder Musk was clear on the outcome he expects from the spat.“Trump will prevail. He's the president. He was elected as the president, so Elon made a mistake, I think. But he's tired. He's stressed.”

Elon , according to Errol,“wants to stick to the principles of not giving in to the Democrats [and] their stupid ideas. It's normal, it's just a small thing, [it] will be over tomorrow.”

Feud sparks amid political tensions

The conflict escalated with Elon Musk publicly criticising Trump and Republican legislation“One Big Beautiful Bill,” which Musk called“pork-filled” and a“disgusting abomination.”

Last Thursday, Musk intensified his attacks , claiming without his support,“Trump would have lost the election , Dems would control the House and the Republicans would be 51-49 in the Senate.” At one point, Musk even appeared to support impeachment efforts against Trump and controversially referenced Trump's name in connection with the Epstein files , though that post was later deleted .

The feud has strained Musk's business ties with the government. Trump threatened to cut federal contracts with Musk's companies, and Musk hinted at retiring the Dragon spacecraft-the government's primary means of orbital access.

While Trump downplays any reconciliation, warning Musk of potential“consequences” if he financially backs Democrats in 2026, Musk has reportedly shown openness to patching things up. Vice President JD Vance expressed optimism about bringing Musk back into the Republican fold .

Trump's response

When asked about reconciliation, Trump was dismissive:“No, I don't have any plans. I'm not really interested. I'm not thinking about Elon. You know, I just wish him well.”

Trump also suggested Musk“lost his mind” and had gone“crazy” amid the public conflict.

