'Dubai Holds A Special Place In Magnus Carlsen's Career', Says Father Henrick Carlsen

Henrik Carlsen, father of five-time world chess champion and the newly crowned winner of this year's Norway Chess Magnus Carlsen, has hailed Dubai as a"very special place" in his son's career for how the emirate has played host to some of the Norwegian star's most significant milestones.

“Dubai has been part of Magnus' chess journey for over 20 years now,” Henrik said during an exclusive interview on the sidelines of this year's Norway Chess that came to a close Friday here with Carlsen taking home his record seventh title after beating India's Arjun Erigaisi in a stunning round 10 win.“He took his final GM norm there in 2004, won his first double crown in 2014, and played his last World Championship match during World Expo 2020. That kind of continuity is rare.”

Carlsen, widely regarded as one of the greatest chess players in history with the highest peak ELO rating ever, became a grandmaster at the age of 13 – youngest at the time (and the second-youngest GM in history at the time after Sergey Karjakin, who earned the title at 12 years and 7 months) – after obtaining his third GM norm in the sixth edition of the Dubai Open in 2004.

Since then, the 34-year-old has dominated the chess world for over two decades now. His father says anything after that early success has been“a bonus.”

“I used to say that everything after he became a GM was a bonus – and the bonuses just kept coming,” Henrik said.“He's still winning tournaments, still competing at the highest level even as he's preparing for a new chapter, becoming a father himself.”

Dubai has played a pivotal role in Carlsen's illustrious career. In 2014, he clinched the FIDE World Rapid Championship held from 16 to 19 June, and just two days later, secured the World Blitz Championship, becoming the first player to simultaneously hold titles in all three FIDE-rated time controls.

He returned in 2021 to successfully defend his World Chess Championship title against Ian Nepomniachtchi during Expo 2020 at the Dubai Exhibition Centre. One of the most memorable moments was Game 6, which stretched over nearly eight hours and 136 moves – the longest game in World Chess Championship history. This marathon match not only showcased Carlsen's endurance and strategic depth but also underscored Dubai's significance as a backdrop for monumental achievements in the chess world

He returned once again to the emirate for the inaugural Global Chess League in 2023, when he reaffirmed his standing in the sport. Speaking to the media then, Carlsen had made it clear he considered himself the best – a bold reminder that his trademark swagger, accentuated by a ponytail and a calm demeanour, and supreme confidence remain undiminished.

While his appearance – with an untamed mop of hair catching the breeze in Stavanger this week – may have evolved since, Henrik insists little has changed in his son's attitude.“He's still the same cocky young man - and I mean that in the best way,” he said, as the world reeled from the now-viral 'table-banging' moment that followed Carlsen's dramatic loss to reigning world champion D Gukesh in Round 6. The video, capturing Carlsen's rare show of frustration, spread like wildfire across global media, turning into a sensational talking point not just within the chess world but far beyond.“In our family, arrogance isn't a flaw if you've earned it - and Magnus certainly has.”

Though speculation has swirled about a possible relocation to Dubai, Henrik denied any such plans.“He's spent a lot of time there lately, mostly playing golf, but there are no plans to move,” he said.“He knows all the golf courses there, but he's staying in Norway.”

Still, the city remains deeply connected to his chess legacy.“Chennai was his first World Championship match, but Dubai remains his last [as of now]. And in between, so many important things happened there,” Henrik said.“For Magnus, it may well be the most special place in the world.”

Carlsen, who first won the title in 2016, clinched his record-extending seventh Norway Chess title in Stavanger, finishing with 16 points – just ahead of American Fabiano Caruana (15.5) and Indian world champion D Gukesh (14.5).

GM Anna Muzychuk, who finished runner-up last year, won the women's title ahead of China's GM Lei Tingjie and India's Koneru Humpy. Earlier, 15-year-old Emirati prodigy Rouda Al Serkal, a former world youth champion and the UAE's first Woman Grandmaster, wrapped up her maiden appearance in the tournament's open category with three back-t0-back wins.