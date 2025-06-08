Will The Bromance Be Back? Donald Trump And Elon Musk Aides Have Reportedly Spoken Amid Brief Pause Amid Ongoing Feud
The Musk-Trump relationship was all about“bromance at one point”, especially during the initial days of Trump's Presidency and the foundation of the Department of Government Efficiency.
However, what set things tumbling was the differences with regard to the Trump administration's "big, beautiful bill", related to the budget. Musk began opposing the agenda bill, which irked Trump badly, and the latter even warned Musk of 'serious consequences' if the tech mogul tried to back Democrats to run against Republicans who voted in favor of the GOP's bill. Musk had even called this bill an "abomination" and for having a“MOUNTAIN of DISGUSTING PORK.”
Moreover, Trump was reportedly angered at Musk's indication that the President's name was present in the Jeffrey Epstein files. However, it was Musk's broad claim that it was he who was responsible for Trump's landslide win in the US Presidential polls, was what what sent the President "really spinning", according to Politico.“Such ingratitude,” Musk had even written on X after taking credit for Trump's victory in November.
It now looks like the shaky social media war, which has sent the US political landscape for a total spin, could reach a resolution soon, if both sides' aides are able to reach a resolution fast.
