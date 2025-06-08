Zelensky On Enemy Attacks: Russia Is Striking Deliberately

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in an interview with ABC News, according to a Ukrinform correspondent.

“What Putin said [the so-called 'response' to Operation Spider Web] is not true, because if you look at our operation, exactly one day before it, there was the most massive strike on Ukraine,” the president recalled.

In his opinion, Putin is trying to distort the understanding of the situation by presenting Russian terrorist attacks against Ukrainian civilians as“retaliatory strikes.”

"He [Putin] wanted to find justification for his next strikes. We see and understand this. People may not know, but they must understand. We understand the daily strikes because we have intelligence and various figures. We understand that Russia is striking deliberately, although it often chooses targets at random so that people suffer," Zelensky emphasized.

The president recalled that Russian troops do not stop striking Ukrainian cities even during talks about a“ceasefire” or“bilateral ceasefire.”

“They think that with such pressure, they will be able to influence the situation politically later,” Zelensky added.

Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Ukraine continues to wait for a response from the United States to its proposal to purchase air defense systems from them.