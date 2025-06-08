Russian Forces Shell Dnipropetrovsk Region, Injuring Two Civilians
“Throughout the day, the enemy targeted two districts of the region. In Nikopol district, they used FPV drones, heavy artillery, and dropped munitions from UAVs. During the strikes in the district center, two men were injured. One of them is in serious condition, according to medics,” Lysak said.
According to him, damage in Nikopol includes a private house and six cars. An outbuilding was heavily damaged, and another was destroyed by fire.
“There was also loud shelling in Pokrovska and Mezhivska communities. According to updated information, there is damage to an enterprise in the latter due to a night attack. Three cars were damaged. Experts are still assessing the consequences of the daytime shelling,” Lysak noted.
He added that Mezhivska community in Synelnykove district was attacked by Russians with a drone. They damaged local homes, but fortunately, people are safe.Read also: Russian strike on community in Sumy region: number of victims rises to five
As reported, Russian forces attacked communities in Nikopol and Synelnykove districts of Dnipropetrovsk region yesterday. One man was killed, and houses and infrastructure were damaged.
