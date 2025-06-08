Dubai's RTA Calls On School Bus Operators To Comply With Student Safety Requirements Khaleej Times
As the upcoming academic year draws close, school administrations and bus operators must ensure a safe and healthy commute for students, Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) emphasised.
Health and safety measures in school buses is essential, and schools must meet obligations to provide a comfortable environment for both students and bus attendants, the authority stressed.
During the back-to-school season, students are filled with excitement and hope, and safety during their journey is a fundamental pillar of a secure educational environment.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
RTA continuously monitors the daily performance of the school transport sector across the Emirate, recognising the critical importance of this service to the UAE's leadership and parents.
How is safety on buses ensured?
- Regular inspections on buses to confirm safety and road-worthiness Emergency devices installed on buses to guarantee swift responses Attendants are responsible for escorting students to the nearest point to their homes Inspection campaigns implemented by RTA's specialised teams to verify that bus operators adhere to school transport laws and standards School bus operators must instruct their drivers to strictly adhere to traffic regulations, particularly on roads and in areas surrounding schools, and to avoid obstructing the movement of other vehicles School bus drivers are instructed to refrain from parking buses in front of entrances and exits near schools to mitigate traffic congestion and always ensure smooth traffic flow School transport companies must provide comprehensive training for their drivers and bus attendants on managing students safely and professionally, according to mandate by RTA Drivers are educated on their primary responsibility for ensuring student safety during their daily journeys through the adoption of safe driving practices Operators conduct driver training under RTA's supervision. This includes upholding safety standards and maintaining continuous communication with parents to reassure them about the safety of their children during their daily commutes on school buses
RTA acknowledges the diligent efforts of operators and school administrations in working tirelessly to safeguard students during their daily trips.
ALSO READ:
Dubai: Parkin records 26% jump in fines issued during second quarter this year
Dubai: Ads, campaigns can now be displayed on school buses, says RTA
Dubai: Community mourns death of school bus driver who served for 30 years
'Lucky she's alive': UAE parents shocked after child 'forgotten' on school bus
UAE: 8-year-old dies on Sharjah school campus; family seeks justice
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
- Renowned Tech VC Backs Web3 Project At $470M Valuation
- Naoris Protocol Raises $3M In Strategic Round Led By Mason Labs
- Reddio's Exclusive Token Generation Event (TGE) And Alpha Trading On Binance Wallet - May 29, 2025
- GSR Invests In Maverix Securities To Support The Launch Of Regulated Digital Asset Structured Products
- Cregis Debuts MPC Wallet & Payment Engine At TOKEN2049, Strengthening Middle East Market Strategy
CommentsNo comment