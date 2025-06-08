Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Swiss Retailers Review Deal On Fees For Single-Use Plastic Bags

2025-06-08 02:19:14
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The agreement reached in 2016 on the introduction of chargeable plastic bags at Swiss shop checkouts is being scrutinised. The Swiss Retail Federation is analysing whether it wants to terminate the agreement it concluded with IG Retail. This content was published on June 8, 2025 - 13:48 4 minutes Keystone-SDA
Dagmar Jenni, Managing Director of the Swiss Retail Federation, confirmed a corresponding report in the SonntagsZeitung newspaper on Sunday. She said that this industry agreement between her association and the IG retail association of Coop, Migros and Denner was designed from the outset to only last until 2025 if the targets were achieved.

The agreement also states that it will be extended by two years if the targets set out in the agreement are not met. However, the targets of the 2016 agreement were achieved very quickly.

More More Consumers snubbed plastic bags after charge imposed

This content was published on May 6, 2023 The introduction of a small fee for plastic bags in shops has had a dramatic effect on the number of bags being used by consumers.

Read more: Consumers snubbed plastic bags after charge impose

