Swiss Retailers Review Deal On Fees For Single-Use Plastic Bags
Dagmar Jenni, Managing Director of the Swiss Retail Federation, confirmed a corresponding report in the SonntagsZeitung newspaper on Sunday. She said that this industry agreement between her association and the IG retail association of Coop, Migros and Denner was designed from the outset to only last until 2025 if the targets were achieved.
The agreement also states that it will be extended by two years if the targets set out in the agreement are not met. However, the targets of the 2016 agreement were achieved very quickly.More More Consumers snubbed plastic bags after charge imposed
This content was published on May 6, 2023 The introduction of a small fee for plastic bags in shops has had a dramatic effect on the number of bags being used by consumers.Read more: Consumers snubbed plastic bags after charge impose
