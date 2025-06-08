Swiss Repatriation Policy For Afghans Has Not Been Implemented
Original
Since October 2024, the State Secretariat for Migration (SEM) has expelled five convicted Afghans. According to the Sunday paper, another deportation failed due to resistance from Afghan authorities: one man was refused entry at Kabul airport and was sent back to Switzerland.
The SEM confirmed to Keystone-ATS that five men were returned to Afghanistan, but did not provide information on the refusal of entry to Kabul due to privacy and data protection issues. The Secretariat does not want any conclusions to be drawn about the whereabouts of the persons concerned.New practice
Under a change in practice that has been in effect since April, single men whose asylum applications have been rejected may be sent back to Afghanistan. According to SEM spokesman Samuel Wyss, no one has yet been repatriated under the new system.More More Swiss government to deport rejected asylum seekers from Afghanistan
This content was published on Mar 20, 2025 The State Secretariat for Migration (SEM) is changing its asylum policy for Afghanistan. Single men with rejected applications can now be deported.Read more: Swiss government to deport rejected asylum seekers from Afghanista
