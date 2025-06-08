Trump Ends Ties With Musk, Warns Consequences

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): US President Donald Trump has declared that his relationship with tech billionaire Elon Musk is over, warning of“serious consequences” if Musk supports Democrats over Republicans, according to media reports.

When asked by NBC News whether he had any interest in mending ties with Musk, Trump replied,“No. I have no intention of speaking to him.”

Despite the fallout, Trump said he has not considered terminating US government contracts with Musk's companies-SpaceX, which provides rocket launches, and Starlink, a satellite internet provider-Reuters reported.

The rift between the two intensified this week after Musk publicly condemned a controversial spending bill backed by Trump, calling it a“disgusting abomination.”

Musk's opposition has complicated efforts to pass the legislation in Congress, where Republicans hold slim majorities in both the House and Senate.

The bill narrowly cleared the House last month and now heads to the Senate, where GOP lawmakers are considering amendments. Nonpartisan analysts estimate the bill would add $2.4 trillion to the US national debt-currently at $36.2 trillion-over the next decade. This projection has alarmed many lawmakers, including fiscal conservatives within the Republican Party.

Musk has also called for the creation of a new political party to represent what he termed“the 80% in the middle” of the political spectrum.

Trump, however, expressed confidence the bill would pass by the US Independence Day holiday on July 4.

“In fact, people who were going to vote against it are now enthusiastically going to vote for it, and we expect it to pass,” he told NBC.

