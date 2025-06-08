Macao Post And Telecommunications Bureau Requires Operators To Properly Handle The 3G Network Shutdown
However, CTT takes very seriously recent reports from residents that after the 3G shutdown by a specific telecom operator, some users experienced communication issues due to phone settings or model compatibility. To ensure a smooth transition, CTT has instructed the operator to take effective measures, including increasing in-store staff and extending business hours, to provide timely support to affected users. CTT will continue to monitor and follow up on the progress of related work.
