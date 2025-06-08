THIS Bollywood Star Is The Highest-Paid Actor For Cameo Charges Rs 4.35 Crore Per Minute
Earning through cameos is the latest trend in Bollywood. While many stars make quick appearances, one actor stands out by charging the highest fee. Curious to know who tops the list? Let's find out!
Ajay Devgn has reportedly become the highest-paid Bollywood actor for a cameo, charging an astonishing ₹4.35 crore per minute. This record-breaking fee has surprised fans and set a new benchmark in the industry.
Ajay Devgn's 8-minute cameo in SS Rajamouli's RRR reportedly earned him a massive ₹35 crore, making it one of the most expensive cameo appearances in Indian cinema history.
For his 8-minute appearance in RRR (2022), Ajay Devgn reportedly charged ₹25 crore, making it one of the most expensive cameos in Bollywood history.
RRR, starring Ram Charan and Jr. NTR, was made on a staggering budget of ₹550 crore, making it one of the most expensive Indian films ever produced.
The blockbuster RRR earned a massive ₹1387 crore worldwide. A sequel is reportedly in the works, fueling excitement among fans and promising another cinematic spectacle from director SS Rajamouli.
