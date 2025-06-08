Book Exhibition Honors Composer Telman Hajiyev's 95Th Birthday

MENAFN - AzerNews) A book exhibition titled“Honored Art Worker Telman Hajiyev – 95” has opened at the National Library in honor of the 95th anniversary of the birth of the prominent Azerbaijani composer Telman Hajiyev, who holds a special place in Azerbaijan's musical culture,reports.

According to the National Library, the exhibition features the composer's works, literature about his life and creative legacy in both Azerbaijani and Russian languages, as well as materials published in periodicals.

Telman Hajiyev, a distinguished Azerbaijani composer and honored art worker, was born on June 9, 1930, in the city of Ganja. He studied composition at the Uzeyir Hajibeyov State Conservatory from 1958 to 1964.

A notable aspect of Hajiyev's creativity is his contribution to children's songs, which cover a wide thematic range. His compositions reflect everyday life (“Little Oil Worker,” lyrics by R. Zeka), love for nature (“In the Vineyard” and“Dog,” lyrics by M. Seyidzade), and childhood experiences (“Hide and Seek,” lyrics by M. Seyidzade;“Childhood”;“Don't Call Me Little,” lyrics by R. Zeka;“I'm Galloping,” lyrics by M. Alyayev).

Hajiyev composed music for over 200 artistic and documentary films, as well as numerous television and radio programs.

Many of his songs, including“Absheron Song,”“My Araz,” “Tulips,”“Violet is Captive,”“Farewell,”“Goygol,”“Beautiful World,”“Mountain Girl,”“I Don't Want to Be Your Neighbor,”“For You,”“Student Years,”“Beauty of the Lands,” and“Oh My Pain, My Cure,” are widely beloved and well-known. He is also the author of instrumental works such as String Quartet No. 2, a Sonatina for Piano, a Poem for Piano and Orchestra, and a Poem for Violin and Piano.