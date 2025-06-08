At Least 11 Palestinians Martyred, Dozens Injured In Israeli Attacks Across Gaza

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Gaza: The Israeli occupation forces continued their bombardment across the Gaza Strip on Sunday, killing at least eleven Palestinians and wounding dozens more.

According to medical sources, five Palestinians, including two children, were martyred in an Israeli drone strike that targeted tents sheltering displaced civilians in the Mawasi area of Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip.

Another child succumbed to injuries sustained earlier during an Israeli shelling on Khan Younis city.

In a separate incident, four Palestinians were martyred and nearly 70 others injured by Israeli gunfire near an aid distribution center west of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.

Additionally, one Palestinian was martyred and others wounded in a similar attack in the central Gaza Strip.

The Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza reported on Saturday that the death toll from the ongoing Israeli occupation aggression on the Gaza Strip since October 2023 has risen to 54,772, with 125,834 others injured.