Weekly Review Of Azerbaijani Oil Prices

The average price of Azeri Light crude oil on a CIF basis produced at Azerbaijan's Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli field went up by $2.4 (3.6 percent) compared to last week and amounted to $69.31 per barrel. The maximum price during the mentioned period was $70.16 per barrel, while the minimum price was $68.47 per barrel.

This week's average price for Azeri Light crude oil FOB at the Turkish port of Ceyhan amounted to $68.37 per barrel, which is $2.7 (4.1 percent) more than last week. The highest price totaled $68.84 per barrel, and the lowest was $67.13 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude oil increased to an average of $54.59 per barrel, moving downwards by $2.9 (5.6 percent) compared to last week. The highest price for URALS hit $55.36 per barrel, while the lowest came in at $53.77 per barrel.

The Dated Brent benchmark oil price rose by $2.75 (4.26 percent) to $67.32 per barrel. The peak price for Dated Brent reached $68.11 per barrel, and the lowest settled at $66.52 per barrel.