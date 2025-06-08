403
Pilgrims Perform Stoning Ceremony Amidst Seamless Organization
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Photo feature by Fawaz Esmairan
MAKKAH, June 8 (KUNA) -- Pilgrims performed Sunday stoning ritual as part of their Hajj pilgrimage, a ritual where they throw pebbles at three walls in Mina.
The pilgrims' movement on the bridge between holy sites was seamless, as concerned authorities ensured smooth organization and ease.
These organizational and security efforts aim to provide highest levels of comfort and safety for the pilgrims. (end)
