Shilpa Shetty Turns 50: Here's How She Stays Fit, Fabulous And Forever Young
Bollywood's fitness queen, Shilpa Shetty, is renowned worldwide for her beauty, slim figure, and fit physique. People admire her beauty and follow her fitness routine. Every girl desires a slim and fit body like Shilpa's. On her birthday, we reveal her fitness secrets, helping you achieve your dream of a slim body like hers.
Shilpa's Special Connection with Yoga
Shilpa Shetty's yoga journey began when she suffered from neck pain. On a physiotherapist's advice, she started practicing yoga, and it became an integral part of her life. She regularly practices Ashtanga Yoga and has released three yoga CDs/DVDs demonstrating the correct way to perform asanas and pranayama.
Shilpa Shetty's 9 Favorite Yoga Poses
(For fitness, weight loss, and mental peace)
Incorporate these into your daily routine:
- Makarasana – Calms and balances the nervous system Padahastasana – Improves digestion Dhanurasana – Relieves menstrual cramps Bhujangasana – Boosts metabolism Uttanapadasana – Improves blood circulation Virabhadrasana – Increases stamina and strength Vrksasana – Enhances balance and stability Vyaghrasana – Strengthens hip and back muscles Naukasana – Reduces belly fat and tones the lower body
Shilpa's Morning Routine
Upon waking up, she takes:
- Lemon water Green tea with honey This helps boost metabolism and detoxifies the body. What does Shilpa eat for breakfast? Broken wheat upma (rich in fiber) Low-fat milk Idli Paneer bhurji toast
This breakfast provides energy for the day without causing weight gain.
What's her lunchtime diet like?
- Clear vegetable soup Then a small portion of green vegetables and salad Roasted vegetables with brown or red rice Sometimes multigrain roti, low-fat yogurt, lentils, and vegetables A balanced diet including fiber, protein, and healthy fats.
What does she eat for evening snacks?
- Roasted makhana in ghee Air-popped popcorn Green tea Along with some fruits and dry fruits These snacks provide energy without weight gain.
What's Shilpa's Dinner like?
She believes in eating light and early.
Includes:
- Thin soup 1 roti A small portion of vegetables
A light dinner aids digestion and weight management.
