Scout Camp Project Empowers Rural Students Through Innovation Grant In Azerbaijan
The project titled“Resource Support for Scout Troop Activities”, which won under the“Individual Projects” category, held a three-day scout camp at Qarabaldir Village Secondary School in Oghuz.
The camp hosted 30 participants, including students and trainers, and featured a series of practical and theoretical training sessions. It marked a first for the village school, where students actively helped organize the camp and set up tents-an entirely new experience for them. The initiative introduced local youth to scouting practices and extracurricular learning in a hands-on environment.
Nuray Gafarova, an 8th-grade student, expressed her excitement about joining the scout project for the first time, noting that the games and assignments provided by the trainers boosted their energy and motivation.
Another student, Aykhan Mammadli, said he felt lucky to be part of the project. He highlighted how it helped him communicate with peers from different grades and engage in social discussions, adding that the trainers' positivity left a lasting impression on all participants.
The project was led by Nermin Seyidova, the school's deputy director for educational affairs. She explained that the main goal was to involve underperforming students in meaningful activities through scouting and to promote non-formal education via extracurricular engagement.
According to Seyidova, the project aimed to develop key life skills among school-aged scouts, including leadership, team management, responsibility, and social interaction. She also noted that participants were engaged in intellectual and creative games, open discussions, and were encouraged to express their opinions on a range of topics.
This initiative highlights the transformative impact of grassroots educational projects in rural communities and showcases how non-formal learning can help shape confident, socially engaged young individuals.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
- Renowned Tech VC Backs Web3 Project At $470M Valuation
- Naoris Protocol Raises $3M In Strategic Round Led By Mason Labs
- Reddio's Exclusive Token Generation Event (TGE) And Alpha Trading On Binance Wallet - May 29, 2025
- GSR Invests In Maverix Securities To Support The Launch Of Regulated Digital Asset Structured Products
- Cregis Debuts MPC Wallet & Payment Engine At TOKEN2049, Strengthening Middle East Market Strategy
CommentsNo comment