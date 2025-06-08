403
Kuwait PM Congratulates Saudi Crown Prince On Successful Hajj
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 8 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah sent on Sunday a congratulatory cable to Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud on the successful 1446 Hajj season. (end) ahm
