Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait PM Congratulates Saudi Crown Prince On Successful Hajj

2025-06-08 06:04:26
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 8 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah sent on Sunday a congratulatory cable to Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud on the successful 1446 Hajj season. (end) ahm

