Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
India-Germany Trade Tops $50 Billion 25 Years Of Strategic Ties

2025-06-08 05:01:05
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

India's Ambassador Ajit Gupte highlighted booming India-Germany relations. Bilateral trade has surpassed $50 billion, over 25% of India's EU trade. 'This year marks the 25th anniversary of our strategic partnership,' he said, celebrating deepening economic and diplomatic bonds between the two global powerhouses.

