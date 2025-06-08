India-Germany Trade Tops $50 Billion 25 Years Of Strategic Ties

India's Ambassador Ajit Gupte highlighted booming India-Germany relations. Bilateral trade has surpassed $50 billion, over 25% of India's EU trade. 'This year marks the 25th anniversary of our strategic partnership,' he said, celebrating deepening economic and diplomatic bonds between the two global powerhouses.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.