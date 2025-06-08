MECC Honours Participants In Sea And Beach Cleanup Campaign In Sealine

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: As part of its ongoing efforts to promote environmental awareness and strengthen the culture of volunteerism, the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, represented by the Marine Environmental Protection Department, honoured the participants of the Sealine beach and seabed cleanup campaign.

The initiative was organised in collaboration with the Friends of the Environment Center.

The campaign witnessed a large turnout of environmental volunteers, alongside several organizations concerned with marine environmental protection.

Among the key participants were Aquaholics Diving Team, Aqua Guild Diving Team, and Al Ghais Diving Center, who played a vital role in removing waste materials that pose a threat to the marine ecosystem and biodiversity in the area.



During the honouring ceremony held at the Friends of the Environment Center, Director of the Marine Protection Department at the Ministry Mohammed Ahmed Al-Khanji, praised the efforts of all participants for their teamwork and dedication to preserving the marine environment.

He emphasized that such initiatives reflect a true partnership between the Ministry and members of the community.

The Ministry reaffirmed its commitment to supporting volunteer-driven environmental campaigns and encouraged the public to take part in future clean-up events, contributing to the protection and sustainability of Qatar's environment for generations to come.