Poverty And Harmful Customs Lead To Suicide Of Young Couple In Paktia Over Marriage Expenses

Local sources in Paktika province report that a young boy and girl have taken their own lives in a tragic incident related to traditional marriage customs. The event occurred on Friday in the Barmal district of Paktika, according to residents who spoke on Saturday, June 7.

The boy, identified as Allah Noor, had reportedly been engaged to the girl. However, the girl's family demanded a dowry (locally called“toyāna”) of more than two million Afghanis-an amount far beyond the boy's means.

In an effort to meet the financial demands, Allah Noor had traveled to Samangan province to find work and earn money for the wedding. Despite his struggle, the girl's family rejected his request to pay the dowry in installments.

Sources say the girl ended her life by ingesting poison after the refusal. In a devastating turn of events, Allah Noor also took his own life during her funeral ceremony the following day.

The case highlights the deeply rooted social challenges in Afghanistan, where traditional customs such as exorbitant dowries continue to place immense psychological and financial pressure on young couples and their families.

Human rights organizations and local civil society groups have repeatedly warned against the harmful effects of such practices, urging community leaders and the government to reform marriage customs and protect youth from being victims of outdated norms.

As suicide rates rise among Afghan youth, experts are calling for urgent mental health support, economic opportunity, and legal reforms to address the cultural burdens that contribute to such tragedies.

