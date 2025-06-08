Apple WWDC 2025: When And Where To Watch It? What Can You Expect?

Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2025 is almost here, and anticipation is building over what the tech giant has in store. It has always served as a platform for significant software announcements and sporadic hardware surprises, and this year appears to be no exception. All eyes will be on iOS 26, which is predicted to be the main reveal, as well as new AI-powered features marketed under the name Apple Intelligence. Regarding hardware, there is increasing conjecture that Apple may reveal the iPhone 17 Air, a stylish new model to its top line.

Apple WWDC 2025: When and where to watch?

With a busy schedule that includes the Platforms State of the Union session and its much anticipated Keynote presentation, Apple is preparing for a blockbuster WWDC 2025. According to the official schedule, the Keynote will begin on June 9 at 10 AM PDT (10.30 PM IST). The Platforms State of the Union, which offers a more technical look at what's new for developers, will take place at 1 PM PDT (1.30 AM IST) after this.

The event will be livestreamed globally and can be watched via Apple's official website, the Apple TV app, or the company's YouTube channel.

Apple WWDC 2025: What can you expect?

At WWDC 2025, Apple is anticipated to make a startling change to its operating system versioning, forgoing the anticipated iOS 19 upgrade in favor of iOS 26. By doing this, the iOS version numbers would correspond to the year, establishing a standard for upcoming releases like iOS 27, 28, and thereafter. This audacious action suggests a new strategy for Apple's software development.

There will also likely be significant cosmetic changes, as Apple is expected to implement a new, unified design language for all of its products. According to early sources, the Vision Pro's operating system, which is designed for mixed reality, would serve as inspiration for the revamp.

It looks like Apple is ready to revamp its social gaming experience. A brand-new, pre-installed gaming program that will be accessible on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV may replace the ten-year-old Game Center.

Even if the MacBook Air M4, iPad Air M3, and iPhone 16e models were previously released in 2025, Apple could still be planning additional hardware announcements. There may be a new Mac Pro, which is very important for developers. The iPhone 17 Air, which is said to be the thinnest iPhone to date, is another topic of hushed conjecture.