Cyprus, China Pledge Closer Party Exchanges, Stronger Bilateral Cooperation

MENAFN - Nam News Network) NICOSIA, Jun 8 (NNN-CNA) – A delegation of the Communist Party of China (CPC), led by Liu Jianchao, head of the International Department of the CPC Central Committee, concluded a three-day visit to Cyprus, Saturday.

During the visit, Liu met and held discussions with Cypriot President, Nikos Christodoulides; Annita Demetriou, president of the House of Representatives and president of the Democratic Rally Party, Democratic Party leader, Nikolas Papadopoulos, General Secretary of the Progressive Party of Working People (AKEL), Stefanos Stefanou, and Acting Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Theodora Constantinidou.

The CPC delegation also visited a grassroots organisation of AKEL, in the Paphos District, and Liu delivered a keynote speech to representatives from various sectors of Cypriot society, in which he expounded on China's policy towards Europe.

Meanwhile, both sides expressed their commitment to jointly implementing the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, continuing to firmly support each other on issues concerning their respective core interests, strengthening inter-party exchanges, promoting cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative, and further advancing China-Cyprus and China-Europe relations.– NNN-CNA