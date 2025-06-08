Cyprus, China Pledge Closer Party Exchanges, Stronger Bilateral Cooperation
During the visit, Liu met and held discussions with Cypriot President, Nikos Christodoulides; Annita Demetriou, president of the House of Representatives and president of the Democratic Rally Party, Democratic Party leader, Nikolas Papadopoulos, General Secretary of the Progressive Party of Working People (AKEL), Stefanos Stefanou, and Acting Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Theodora Constantinidou.
The CPC delegation also visited a grassroots organisation of AKEL, in the Paphos District, and Liu delivered a keynote speech to representatives from various sectors of Cypriot society, in which he expounded on China's policy towards Europe.
Meanwhile, both sides expressed their commitment to jointly implementing the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, continuing to firmly support each other on issues concerning their respective core interests, strengthening inter-party exchanges, promoting cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative, and further advancing China-Cyprus and China-Europe relations.– NNN-CNA
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
GSR Invests In Maverix Securities To Support The Launch Of Regulated Digital Asset Structured Products
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
- B2broker Receives“Best Liquidity Provider” Award At Forex Traders Summit Dubai 2025
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- Yala Brings Cross-Chain Bitcoin Liquidity To Solana
- From Private Equity To Public: Trace ASI's AI For Crypto Hits 87% Success Rate
CommentsNo comment