Man-Mums Get ₹600 Per 5-Minute Hug: Who Are They? Why Are Women Paying Them?

MENAFN - Live Mint) Social media is abuzz with a latest trend term, man mums, as young women increasingly depend on a 5-minute stress-relieving hug from them for a cost of ₹600.

The trend is mainly being followed in China currently.

Who are man mums?

According to the South China Morning Post (SCMP), man mums were originally described as muscular gym-goers . However, over time, the definition has evolved to be men who combine physical strength with traditionally feminine traits like gentleness and patience.

How did man mums gain popularity?

In a viral post, a stressed-out woman said she was willing to pay for a hug from a kind, fit“man mum” to cope with thesis pressure.

“I was hugged once in secondary school and felt safe. We can just hug for five minutes at an underground station,” she wrote.

After her post, thousands of other women in major Chinese cities have searched 'man mum' on social media , looking for a hug in exchange for money.

How can you get a hug from a man mum?

Women can choose the type of man they wish to hug based on manners, patience, body type, and appearance. They often chat privately before meeting.

Most hugs happen in public places, such as underground stations or shopping centres, and cost between ₹250-600 (20 to 50 yuan).

Sometimes, tall and athletic women are also considered for hugs.

How does hugging a Man Mum feels? Women say...

One woman told SCMP that after an exhausting three-hours of overtime, she hired a man mum who hugged her for three minutes. She said he gently patted her shoulder as she vented about her boss.

Another shared that she was feeling low after a failed diet and ended up hugging a postgraduate student from a nearby university.

SCMP also quoted an online user, Fox, who said her man mum bought him a coffee and a book, and they had a long chat about exams and hobbies after a brief hug.

“What made me happier than the hug was the warmth from a stranger,” said Fox.

'Sense of self-worth': Man mum on paid hugs

A man who offers hugs said it gives him a“sense of self-worth”.

While another man said he believes his work helps others, adding that many clients struggle with appearance anxiety or work stress.

To offer the best hugging experience, these men ensure their makeup and hair are perfect and put on perfume.

Paying maintains distance, feels safer

A man mum told SCMP that he does not want to make a living from hugging, and charging a fee helps maintain emotional distance.

Meanwhile, the women who avail this service said they feel safer paying for hugs to avoid potential boundary issues.