Abu Dhabi-Owned Manchester City Open Retail Store At Dubai Mall

Are you a fan of Abu Dhabi-owned English Premier League side Manchester City and want to get your hands on some cool club merchandise, but live in Dubai? Fret not.

The 10-time Premier League champions have opened a new store at the Dubai Mall.

It marks the second retail store of the 2022-23 Champions League winners after Yas Mall in the UAE capital Abu Dhabi.

The outlet at Dubai Mall also joins flagship stores Manchester City Stadium Store and Arndale City store in the city of Manchester, England, as well as pop-ups in New York City and Seoul.

Fans of the club, kitted by German manufacturer Puma, will have access to merchandise as well as some memorabilia collections.

The store at Dubai Mall introduces an updated version of the brand's award-winning 'Field of Play' concept, designed to reflect stadium and fan culture.

The Dubai location features elements such as locker-style zones and visuals from iconic Manchester City matches.

City, who won four successive Premier League titles in 2020–21, 2021–22, 2022–23 and 2023–24, didn't quite have the season according to the high benchmarks that they set. Nonetheless, The Sky Blues, managed by former FC Barcelona and Bayern Munich tactician Pep Guardiola, finished third in the League behind perennial rivals champions Liverpool and Arsenal.