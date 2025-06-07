Shan Jixiang: Fujian's Marine Culture Has Made Tremendous Contributions To The Development Of Global Civilization
Shan Jixiang, the former director of the Palace Museum, had worked in urban planning in Beijing before dedicating himself to cultural heritage preservation. He applauded Fujian's achievements to utilize and expand marine culture. In the interview, he highlighted the watertight-bulkhead technology of Chinese junks, which improved sailing safety, boosted global shipping practice, and facilitated worldwide commercial and cultural interactions. Furthermore, he praised the overseas Fujian community for its contributions to promoting mutual learning between Chinese and foreign civilizations, as well as friendly people-to-people exchanges.
As a key birthplace and starting point of the Maritime Silk Road, Fujian is blessed with abundant cultural legacies. Shan Jixiang hoped further efforts would be made to incorporate legacies into people's lives and tourism so as to maximize their value.
