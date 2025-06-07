Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Manipur News: Internet And Mobile Services Suspended For 5 Days In Several Districts From June 7

2025-06-07 09:00:52
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Internet and mobile data services, including VSAT and VPN, have been suspended in multiple districts of Manipur for five days due to the law and order situation, starting from 11:45 PM on June, ANI reported

