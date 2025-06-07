Government Of St Lucia Undiscerning Removal Of Residents At Bananes Bay A Human Rights Violation

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)

“I never thought I would see the day when an SLP government (Saint Lucia Labour Party) would chase poor people from the land,” said a tourism development consultant, observing the Bananes Bay, saga in Saint Lucia.

In the grand scheme of things, this occurrence coincides with the celebration of the founding father of the SLP – Sir George Frederick Lawrence Charles (June 7, 1916 – June 26, 2004).

An extract from Prime Minister Philip J Pierre's tribute accentuates –“A visionary leader, a champion of the working class, and a trailblazer in the movement toward social justice and independence. A steadfast advocate for workers' rights, universal adult suffrage, and the upliftment of the underprivileged. His leadership was rooted in the belief that every Saint Lucian, regardless of background or status, deserved dignity, opportunity, and a voice in shaping the nation's future. As we commemorate his legacy, the SLP recommits to the core principles that Sir George held dear: social justice, equality, good governance, and economic empowerment for all.”

Saint Lucia Air and Sea Ports Authority (SLASPA) on June 4, 2025, stated that,“The ongoing transformation of Bananes Bay is part of Saint Lucia's broader National Development Agenda, aligned with the government's long-standing Castries Redevelopment Program, an initiative that has been more than two decades in the making . This ambitious effort aims to modernize the capital's waterfront, enhance urban resilience, and uplift communities that rely on the maritime economy.”

The 2021 campaign slogan of the SLP highlighted:

“ Putting You First,” declaring,“A Saint Labour Party government will put you first ... you the entrepreneur, you the community, you the people!”

SLASPA's press release has seemingly given light to 'Conflict, contradictions and contrarianism main-events of MoU for St Lucia's cruise port development ' – The signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for cruise development with Global Ports Holding (GPH) and the Government of Saint Lucia (GOSL), October 25, has gathered much attention, albeit – in the wrong direction.

“SLASPA, in collaboration with the GOSL, signed a concession agreement in 2023 with Global Ports Holding (GPH),” recites the press release ...“the world's leading cruise port operator. This agreement prioritizes operational efficiency and includes significant infrastructure investments to enhance the cruise product, elevate visitor experiences, and generate long-term economic growth for Saint Lucians.”

“The redevelopment of Bananes Bay into a purpose-built Fisherman Village will feature upgraded sea-houses, secure lockers, proper washrooms, and upland food and beverage outlets. For over 30 years, the area's calm waters and proximity to the Castries market have made it an essential base for artisanal fishers. The new facility will preserve this heritage while enhancing utilities, access, and integration into the cruise and tourism economy.”

But really, who will“ benefit from a revitalized space that supports tourism, commerce, and cultural preservation ,” when residence and adjourning communities are not part of the equation? And the social relationships and economic benefits are fragmented from the outset.

SLASPA, in its messaging, after ' the horse has left the stable' , narrates:

“ Since the signing of the agreement, [SLASPA] has actively engaged with and sensitized residents through a structured and transparent relocation process. In March 2025, a dedicated consultant was appointed to lead consultations and liaise with community members, SLASPA, GPH, and government agencies. These discussions are ongoing and continue to inform the development approach.

“SLASPA has taken deliberate steps to ensure all Project-Affected Persons (PAPs) are treated with dignity and fairness. Independent property and crop valuations were conducted to guide compensation. Personalized packages were developed based on structure value, length of occupancy, and potential income loss. Even without formal documents, claims were accepted in good faith.

“ Additional support has included relocation grants, temporary housing assistance, and referrals to the Crown Lands Department and social service agencies. This holistic approach underscores SLASPA's commitment to striking a balance between national progress and individual livelihoods.”

The residents of Bananes Bay, poor, marginalized and primarily Labour, in the political and economic thresholds, have occupied crown lands and/or SLASPA lands [a crown corporation] for decades.

However, no visible or imaginary relocation plan of action and/or orderly repositioning of modern competence are ostensibly evident.

The tardiness has caused re-squatting and created development refugees. The causes of evictions relate directly to development that mandates clearing poor residents from desirable lands, transferring the continual impoverishment within the boundaries of public/private investments, within the limits of the city of Castries.

Saint Lucia is a signatory to the United Nations conventions on housing rights, evictions, etc., and must, therefore, own and take responsibility that is consistent with domestic and international law.

Article 25 of the United Nations Declaration on Human Rights established the right to housing for the first time in 1948.

Recognizing the current displacements, GOSL should be guided by its social, and housing policies, regularize legal settlements and practise human rights frameworks that are consistent for much of the population. [Giving ownership to residents who occupy crown lands for over 30 years.]

Moreover, GOSL and SLASPA must give credence to the expression that, “The redevelopment of Bananes Bay is not about displacement, it is about creating opportunities, preserving heritage, and building a modern, inclusive waterfront that reflects the aspirations of all Saint Lucians.”

Thus, it is paramount to better meet the needs of the poor – and not love people being poor – and not be hitherto, complicit in the practice of eviction. Forced displacement is associated with the mechanics of impoverishment, social trauma, violence, economic vacillations and despair.

The post Government of St Lucia undiscerning removal of residents at Bananes Bay – a human rights violation appeared first on Caribbean News Global .