Russian Forces Spotted Moving Troops Toward Zaporizhzhia From Mariupol

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Petro Andriushchenko, a former advisor to the Mariupol mayor, announced this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"We're seeing military equipment and troops shifting from the Donetsk area toward Rozivka and Polohy in the Zaporizhzhia region. In particular, at least five new self-propelled artillery pieces (which look freshly made) and several tanks of different types were spotted near the village of Kasianivka, north of Mariupol along the Mariupol-Volnovakha-Donetsk road," Andriushchenko wrote.

Russians establish new military base in Mariupol

He also shared a video showing the movement of Russian military gear.

Additionally, there has been an increase in the presence of Rosgvardiya units, who are now stationed at the Illich Steel Plant in Mariupol.

Andriushchenko thinks this points to the final preparations before an offensive in the Zaporizhzhia area, specifically around the Polohy-Rozivka sector.