KPC Chief Visits Oil Refineries, Congrats Staff On Eid Al-Adha


2025-06-07 07:04:22
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 7 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) CEO Sheikh Nawaf Saud Al-Nasser Al-Sabah conducted an inspection visit to the Mina Al-Ahmadi, Mina Abdullah, and Al-Zour refineries on Saturday.
During the visit, he congratulated employees on Eid Al-Adha and checked on the progress of work at the refineries during the holiday.
Kuwait National Petroleum Corporation (KNPC) said in a statement to KUNA that Sheikh Nawaf was accompanied by the Corporation's Managing Director for Human Resources and Comprehensive Services, Hisham Al-Rifai, and Managing Director for Planning and Finance, Bader Al-Attar.
Sheikh Nawaf praised the efforts of KNPC and KIPIC employees, conveying to them the praise of the country's political leadership for their achievements in advancing Kuwait and promoting this vital sector.
He stressed the importance of everyone's commitment to health, safety, and environmental standards to ensure their safety. (end)
